5-foot alligator sneaks into Louisiana home through dog door, shocking residents

In a recent incident, a couple in Louisiana had an unexpected and startling experience when they found a five-foot alligator inside their newly bought home. Don and Jan Schultz, who had recently moved from Arizona to New Iberia, contacted the authorities for assistance in dealing with the reptile. The incident was recorded on video and gained significant attention online.

Published 01.07.2023 15:48
A couple in Louisiana had a surprising encounter last week when they discovered a five-foot alligator inside their newly purchased home.
