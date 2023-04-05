 Contact Us

1 die, 8 missing as Ukraine-bound ship sinks off southern Türkiye

One crew member died and eight others are reported missing after a Ukraine-bound cargo ship sank off southern Türkiye, a Turkish official said Wednesday.

Published 05.04.2023 18:57
