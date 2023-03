World famous Turkish folk poet Aşık Veysel commemorated at his grave

A commemoration program was held at the grave of Aşık Veysel Şatıroğlu, who died 50 years ago at the age of 78, in the village of Sivri Alan, in Şarkışla district, on the anniversary of his death.

Published 21.03.2023 12:13 Share This Album





Subscribe