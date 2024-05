Türkiye therapy dogs join Istanbul Airport staff

Kuki and Alita, two adorable dogs, have recently joined the team at Istanbul Airport, one of the world's busiest hubs, aiming to bring comfort to stressed travelers. Positioned just before passport control in the international departures area, these furry friends greet passengers, offering solace to those hurried, anxious, or bidding farewells to loved ones.

