Workers killed in explosion at rocket factory in Türkiye

In the statement made by the Ministry of National Defense, the following was recorded about the explosion: "An explosion occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory in the Elmadağ district of Ankara. As a result of the explosion, 5 of our workers were martyred. A judicial and administrative investigation has been initiated regarding the incident."

Published 10.06.2023 10:52





