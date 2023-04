Uzbek president receives Türkiye's first indigenous electric car

In a phone call on Wednesday, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Togg, adding that Türkiye's breakthrough in the field of industry under Erdoğan was "quite valuable,".

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 12.04.2023 23:10





