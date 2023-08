Uniquely shaped hot air balloons colour up Capadocia skies | Colorful hot air balloons soar over Cappadocia's fairy chimneys

During the "Cappadocia Balloon and Culture Road Festival" held in Nevşehir, a mesmerizing display of hot air balloons in distinctive shapes took center stage. The weekend events of the "Cappadocia Balloon and Culture Road Festival," the opening installment of the Turkish Culture Road Festivals, kicked off with an explosion of vivid imagery.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 12.08.2023 12:07





