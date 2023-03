Twin earthquakes in Türkiye 5th-deadliest worldwide since 2000

The earthquakes, which were centered in the province of Kahramanmaraş, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Hatay, Adana, Gaziantep, Diyarbakır, Adıyaman, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazığ, and Şanlıurfa.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 02.03.2023 17:39 Share This Album





Subscribe