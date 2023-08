Türkiye's Togg to produce 28,000 units of electric vehicle by end of 2023

Visiting the firm's factory in the country's industrial province of Bursa on Thursday, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Fatih Kacır said the number of Togg cars on roads has exceeded 2,000. The production capacity will increase by two-and-half times by next year, Kacır added.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 18.08.2023 11:38





