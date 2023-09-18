Türkiye’s Savatra dig findings shed light on ancient life

An excavation in the heart of the ancient city of Savatra in central Türkiye unveiled a remarkable altar that promises to illuminate the long-forgotten aspects of life in this ancient metropolis. Excavation in the ancient theater of the city located in the Karatay district of Konya under the guidance of Ilker Isik, head of Selcuk University's Cultural Heritage Preservation and Restoration Department, has come to an end. Sharing his insight and details of the findings, Isik said his team started excavations in May and found an altar while removing the blocks that had fallen on the steps. 'We were very excited and happy to see this altar intact.'