 Contact Us

Türkiye’s Savatra dig findings shed light on ancient life

A significant discovery, including an altar bearing Greek inscriptions, has been made during the Savatra excavation in Türkiye.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 18.09.2023 14:50
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 8
An excavation in the heart of the ancient city of Savatra in central Türkiye unveiled a remarkable altar that promises to illuminate the long-forgotten aspects of life in this ancient metropolis.
Ancient city of Gordion in Türkiye joins UNESCO World Heritage list
9-mln-year-old fossils unearthed in southwestern Türkiye
A dark stain on Turkish Democracy: September 12, 1980
Gaziantep Castle is undergoing restoration due to damage from earthquakes
Brown bears of Mount Nemrut attract visitors attention