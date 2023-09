Türkiye's dream of a 'domestic car project,' which has been in the works for years, became a reality in the Türkiye Century. Last month, Türkiye's car Togg's T10X model, the country's first native electric smart device, was introduced to users at the Technology Campus in Gemlik district of Bursa. After reaching this record number, production lines and quality control processes are rapidly continuing as the number of shifts increases.