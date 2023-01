Türkiye's national advanced fighter jet TF-X expected to fly in 2023

TAI President and CEO Temel Kotil had stated that he believed the TF-X would be the best fighter aircraft in Europe and anticipated the prototype to make its maiden flight in 2025. But with him stating today that it is expected earlier, the jet is expected to take flight in 2023.

Published 09.01.2023 22:12





