Türkiye to be game changer country in defense, Erdoğan says as TCG Anadolu begins duty

Stating that Türkiye is one of the 10 countries that design, develop, build and maintain its own ship is an achievement to be proud of, Erdoğan said, "Thanks to TCG Anadolu, we will become a country that pioneers game-changing technologies, systems and solutions that are among the first in the world."

Published 10.04.2023 16:17 Share This Album





Subscribe