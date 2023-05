Türkiye sends puppy to Mexico in gratitude for Proteo, rescue dog who died a hero

The Mexican Defense Ministry, which trains search and rescue canines for work both at home and abroad, has yet to name the future hero dog, but put three possibilities up for a public vote: Proteo 2 (honoring his predecessor), Arkadaş ("friend" in Turkish), or Yardım ("help" in Turkish).

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 03.05.2023 11:54 Share This Album





Subscribe