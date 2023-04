Türkiye reopens historic Orthodox church to visitors after restoration

Built in 1849, the Virgin Mary Church in Nevşehir province was used as a place of worship for Orthodox Greeks until 1924 and as a prison between 1950-1983. The historical building was brought into tourism after being idle for about 40 years.

