Turkish soldiers hit targets with the laser-guided 'CİRİT' missile

The military exercise, in which 1,758 personnel took part, and 651 vehicles of 43 different types and 865 weapons of 28 different types and diameters were used, is carried out under difficult conditions. Mehmetçik, Turkish soldiers, fired with laser-guided 'CİRİT' missiles produced by Roketsan, hitting its targets

Published 01.02.2023 00:26





