Turkish neighborhood at foot of mountain destroyed by two disasters

In the Antakya district of Hatay, the rocks that fell off from the Habib-i Neccar Mountain due to the effect of the earthquake caused the demolition of some houses in the Hacı Ömer Alpagot Neighborhood, which is located at the foot of the mountain.

A News / Turkey Published 14.03.2023 16:07 Share This Album





Subscribe