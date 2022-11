Pakistan's top naval official said the inclusion of Turkish-made state-of-the-art MILGEM-class ships will be a "huge boost to our defense" and will keep the country's enemies at bay. "Weakness invites aggression, but strength keeps your enemy at bay. So, the inclusion of the MILGEM-class ships will significantly strengthen the Pakistan Navy in a very big way," Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview in Istanbul.