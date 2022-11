Turkish defense companies enthrall visitors at defense fair IDEAS 2022 in Karachi

Some 28 of Türkiye's top defense manufacturers are showcasing their military hardware at the four-day fair that began on Tuesday. They include STM (Savunma Teknolojileri Mühendislik ve Ticaret A.S), Roketson, Meteksan, ASFAD, Makin eve Kimya Endustrisim, Tualcom, and others.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 16.11.2022





