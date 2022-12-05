 Contact Us

Turkish coffee: Cultural cornerstone far exceeding the drink

World Turkish Coffee Day comes every year on Dec. 5 in honor of the beverage that first reached Anatolia centuries ago during the reign of the Ottoman era.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 05.12.2022 16:35
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
Much more than a source of that morning caffeine kick, Turkish coffee is the cornerstone of its own culture and lifestyle, a delicacy that has been around for at least five centuries, passed down through the generations as a symbol of hospitality.
Nearly 4M tourists visited Türkiye’s famed fairy-tale land Cappadocia so far this year
Akıncı UCAV hits the target with 'Tolun' miniature bomb
Bayraktar Kızılelma 'off the ground', first flight in 2023
Tea culture in Azerbaijan and Türkiye added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list
Türkiye sees record applications for solar, wind-based storage projects