Il Sud Giardino, Caddebostan: Il Sud is one of the most authentic representatives of Southern Italian pizzas in Istanbul. Using high-quality ingredients and fresh, natural products, the pizzas bring the unique flavors of Southern Italy to the city. With its thin, crispy crust, fresh mozzarella, and many other traditional ingredients, the pizzas offer some of the best examples of Italian cuisine. With its warm and cozy atmosphere, Il Sud continues to be a meeting point for those who love Italian food.