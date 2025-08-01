 Contact Us

How to make Sütlaç: Traditional Turkish rice pudding recipe

Discover the creamy delight of traditional Turkish rice pudding, Sütlaç! Made with tender rice, rich milk, and just the right amount of sweetness, this comforting dessert is gently thickened with rice flour and finished with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Perfectly simple and irresistibly delicious, sütlaç is a classic treat to enjoy any time of year. Try this easy recipe and bring a taste of Türkiye to your table!

Agencies and A News / Food
Published 01.08.2025 16:28
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 8
How to make Sütlaç: Traditional Turkish rice pudding recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 liter (4 cups) milk

  • 2 small tea glasses of rice (about ½ cup)

  • 1 liter (4 cups) water

  • 3 tablespoons rice flour

  • 1.5 to 2 cups granulated sugar (use 1.5 cups if you prefer less sweet)

  • 1 cup milk (for mixing with rice flour)

  • Ground cinnamon (for garnish)

  • 2
  • 8
How to make Sütlaç: Traditional Turkish rice pudding recipe

Instructions:

- Wash the rice and place it in a pot with the 1 liter of water.

- Cook the rice on medium heat until the grains soften and absorb the water. Be careful not to burn the rice by keeping the heat moderate.

  • 3
  • 8
How to make Sütlaç: Traditional Turkish rice pudding recipe

- Add the 1 liter of cold milk to the pot. Stir once or twice and wait for it to come to a boil.

- Meanwhile, in a bowl, mix the rice flour with 1 cup of cold milk, making sure there are no lumps.

  • 4
  • 8
How to make Sütlaç: Traditional Turkish rice pudding recipe

- Take 1 or 2 ladles of hot milk from the pot and slowly add it to the rice flour mixture to warm it up.

- Pour the rice flour mixture back into the pot and cook for about 10 minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally.

  • 5
  • 8
How to make Sütlaç: Traditional Turkish rice pudding recipe

- Add the sugar, stir well, and bring it to a boil for 1-2 more minutes.

- Pour the sütlaç into serving bowls.

  • 6
  • 8
How to make Sütlaç: Traditional Turkish rice pudding recipe

- Once cooled, sprinkle cinnamon on top before serving.

  • 7
  • 8
How to make Sütlaç: Traditional Turkish rice pudding recipe

Enjoy your delicious homemade Turkish rice pudding!

  • 8
  • 8
How to make Sütlaç: Traditional Turkish rice pudding recipe
Best Pizza places in Istanbul: 5 spots to taste Italian flavor
7 essential tips for brewing perfect coffee at home
Istanbul’s must-try burger spots
Romantic dining spots in Istanbul for unforgettable evenings
The best pizza places in Istanbul: 5 spots following the Italian flavor trail