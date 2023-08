Turkish audience's preferences through the weekend

"Barbie" dominated the Turkish box office in its first week, but in the second week, it was surpassed by "Oppenheimer." Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" attracted almost 216 thousand viewers over the weekend, reaching a total audience of 867 thousand. Here are the most-watched films in Türkiye during the weekend of July 28-30, 2023.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 01.08.2023 15:08 Share This Album





Subscribe