Turkish Aegean city becomes production base of wind turbine blades

Izmir, a city located in the Turkish Aegean region, holds the distinction of having the highest installed capacity for wind energy in the country. Recently, it has also emerged as a prominent production hub for turbine blades, which are vital components in harnessing wind power and converting it into usable energy.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 04.07.2023 16:45





