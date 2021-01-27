Thermal springs in Turkey's western province of Afyonkarahisar are healing visitors with their mineral-rich waters. Thermal springs in Turkey's western province of Afyonkarahisar are healing visitors with their mineral-rich waters. The Hudai Thermal Springs opened for tourists recently after receiving the Safe Tourism Certificate, the operations manager, Mustafa Nacak told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday. Underlining that the guests can accommodate at the facility safely thanks to COVID-19 precautions, Nacak said: 'The guests can stay here with their minds at ease.' He added that they are giving an introductory 50% discount at the facility which has reached 100% occupancy. 'Right now, we are fully-booked until the end of May. There is such a great demand that sometimes we fail to meet it. The phone line receives thousands of calls every day,' he noted. 'We receive so many calls from abroad; people from the Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Morocco and some Arab countries,' he added.