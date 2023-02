Sports world voices solidarity with Türkiye after strong earthquakes

European football's governing body UEFA, EuroLeague Basketball, and several European clubs shared condolences messages on Twitter. "The thoughts of UEFA and the European football community are with the people of Türkiye and Syria, and all those affected by this morning's devastating earthquake," UEFA tweeted.

