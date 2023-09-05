Solo Turk: Turkish aerobatics team leader says their maneuvers are like 'painting in the air'

TEKNOFEST, Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event, is not only your pass to cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking innovations, but also promises spectacular air shows to witness breathtaking aircraft formations in the sky. Last week's event in the Turkish capital Ankara featured mind-boggling mid-air stunts and maneuvers by Solo Turk, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, attracting onlookers from near and far.