Snow blankets lure tourists in Cappadocia, Turkey

The fairy chimneys blanketed with snow and fog dazzle tourists in Turkey's picturesque Cappadocia region. The region, located in Central Anatolia's Nevşehir province, is preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Looking like a fairy-tale land with its blankets of snow and fog, the region offers the tourists a visual feast in central Turkey. An Indonesian tourist, Christina Nanda, touring around the Uchisar Castle, told Anadolu Agency that she experienced an unforgettable surprise in Cappadocia since it is not snowing in their country. 'I was very happy to see the snow here. I visited Cappadocia two years ago, I love this wonderful place. There are beauties in Cappadocia that I cannot see anywhere else in the world,' Nanda said. 'When it snows in Cappadocia, fairy chimneys look like dressed up with a wedding gown,' a tour guide, Nurven Yuvarlak said. People come here from all over the world to see the beauty of the region. Cappadocia is a special place that everyone should see, she added. The hot-air balloon tours in Cappadocia, which were temporarily suspended on March 17 last year as part of measures to stem the spread of COVID-19, resumed on Aug. 23.