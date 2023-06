Snakes spark fear among Avcılar district residents in Istanbul

In Istanbul's Avcılar district, a wave of panic spread when a snake made an unexpected appearance. The serpent, which slithered out during the İSKİ's infrastructure work and found its way into a vehicle's wheel well, was captured on camera, causing quite a stir. In response, local residents raised concerns and voiced their discontent.

Published 06.06.2023 15:09





