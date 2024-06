Several people killed in fire between Diyarbakır and Mardin

A fire broke out in the cultivated fields between Diyarbakır's Çınar and Mardin's Mazıdağı districts. It was announced that 11 citizens lost their lives in the fire. Thanks to the intense efforts of the teams, the fire was brought under control, and cooling efforts are ongoing.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 21.06.2024 09:36





