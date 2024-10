Türkiye’s defense industry makes significant gains for economy

In the early 2000s, Türkiye increased its defense spending, focusing on strengthening its regional and global influence, however, the development of homegrown defense products led to less military spending and more economic growth over the years, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 15.10.2024 18:51





