Şahinkaya poised to become new tourism hub of Trabzon

In the initial days of 2024, Şahinkaya in the Doğankaya neighborhood of Trabzon's Düzköy district has garnered significant interest from nature enthusiasts, following the trend observed in 2023. Şahinkaya stands out as a top preference in Trabzon for nature sports enthusiasts. With its fortress-like appearance when viewed from a distance, pine forests adorning its foothills, and a network of climbing and trekking routes, it offers a captivating experience for outdoor enthusiasts. Even in the winter season, Şahinkaya, renowned for its hiking trails and favored by climbers seeking mountain ascents, continues to capture the attention of citizens. Visitors to Şahinkaya, celebrated for its numerous social media-worthy photos, can enhance their acquaintance with the region by opting for stays in authentic chalets, particularly during the summer months. Additionally, they can explore the nearby Çal Cave, further enriching their experience. Kemal Keleş, a first-time visitor to Şahinkaya, expressed his admiration for the area, saying, 'I am originally from Trabzon Çarşıbaşı, currently residing in Bursa. This is my first time here, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I would love to visit again.' Halil Emre Uygun, who hails from Istanbul, shared his impressions, stating, 'Being here for the first time, I find Şahinkaya to have a breathtaking view. The experience is truly enjoyable, and the weather is exceptionally pleasant. I am contemplating a return visit in the future.'