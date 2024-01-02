 Contact Us

Şahinkaya poised to become new tourism hub of Trabzon

Situated in the Doğankaya neighborhood of Trabzon's Düzköy district, Şahinkaya is poised to emerge as a prominent tourism destination in the region.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
Published 02.01.2024 13:32
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 13
In the initial days of 2024, Şahinkaya in the Doğankaya neighborhood of Trabzon's Düzköy district has garnered significant interest from nature enthusiasts, following the trend observed in 2023.
Istanbul rally garners int’l attention, making headlines worldwide
Türkiye’s projects including Togg, Anka-3, and KAAN leave a mark on 2023
President Erdoğan's 2023 diplomacy: Gaza is busiest agenda
Turkish-made unmanned combat aircraft Anka-3 successfully takes to the sky during its inaugural flight
Aşure Recipe | How to prepare delicious Turkish dessert Aşure, also known as Noah's Pudding?