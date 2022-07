Şahin Physical Destruction System developed for destruction of mini-micro UAVs

"With its easy deployment and installation features, ŞAHİN can be used in areas such as the protection of critical facilities, border security and air defense." said Ismail Demir, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), announcing the development via his Twitter account.

Daily Sabah / Turkey Published 20.07.2022 15:58





