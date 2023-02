Russians, Ukrainians in Antalya, Turkish Riviera step up to help quake victims in southern Türkiye

Russians and Ukrainians living in the southern Turkish province of Antalya have launched campaigns to provide humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye's southern regions. Russian Aleksei Naidenyshev, 26, told Anadolu that he immediately took action when he heard about the earthquake on social media.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 07.02.2023 16:13





