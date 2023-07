Roketsan showcases cutting-edge defense solutions at IDEF'23

Roketsan, the esteemed rocket, missile, and ammunition manufacturer of Türkiye, marks its 35th anniversary by taking center stage at IDEF'23. With an impressive display of 30 products, including 7 making their debut, Roketsan showcases its latest innovations at one of the largest stands in the fair.

Published 25.07.2023 15:54





