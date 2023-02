Rescue stories of Maraş-centered earthquake survivors offer ray of hope

More than 113,200 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement. A total of 28,044 people were evacuated from quake-hit regions, AFAD added.

