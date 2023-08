Remarkable discoveries unearthed in ongoing excavations at Olba Ancient City

In the Olba Ancient City located in the Silifke district of Mersin, an important settlement center during the Hellenistic period, excavation works have been conducted, revealing a female statue believed to be from the 2nd century AD and two frieze fragments depicting mythological scenes.

Published 14.08.2023 15:25





