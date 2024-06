President Erdoğan's message to G7 leaders on Gaza: Call for two-state solution

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan brought up the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, following Israeli attacks, at the G7 Leaders Summit held in Italy. Erdoğan called on the leaders to take action for a lasting ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and a permanent two-state solution.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 15.06.2024 10:22 Share This Album





Subscribe