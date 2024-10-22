How to prepare delicious Turkish dessert Şekerpare ?

Şekerpare is a sherbet and dough dessert in Turkish cuisine, dating back to the Ottoman period. Ingredients Syrup Instructions In a kitchen mixer, mix confectioner's sugar, baking powder, semolina, egg, and flour. Knead the flour. Divide into small balls (a little biggger than a walnut). Place on a tray and make it flat by pressing on it gently. Place a hazelnut in the middle. (Make sure to really stick it in). Place the tray in a 120C (approximately 250F) oven for 5 minutes then cook again at 170C (approximately 340F) until the tops are golden brown. Take the dessert out of the oven, and pour the hot syrup over it. Let it cool and absorb the syrup.