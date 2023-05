President Erdoğan to announce the biggest oil discovery of recent years

Fatih Dönmez, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, said on Tuesday, "Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will give another good news, which will be about oil. Hopefully, our President will give the good news of one of the greatest discoveries of recent years at the Konya rally."

A News / Turkey Published 02.05.2023 16:41





