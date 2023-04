Passenger bus crashes into 2 minibuses in Türkiye; 14 injured

The accident occurred at around 07:00 on the Eskişehir-Seyitgazi road near Ihlamurkent Mahallesi. The driver lost control of the passenger bus, which was thrown in the middle of the road, and collided with two minibusses, one of which the gendarmerie personnel was present.

Published 10.04.2023 11:15





