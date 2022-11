OIC Halal Expo hosts global cookery competition in Istanbul

Some 90 young chefs exhibited their skills in different categories in the fields of food and pastry during the first day of the cookery competition, organized by All Chefs and Pastry Cooks Confederation (Taspakon), Oner Culfaz, the head of the confederation said.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 24.11.2022 18:14 Share This Album





Subscribe