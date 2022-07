Newly-discovered oil reserves in Çukurova to yield 8 mln barrels - minister

The quantity of recoverable oil from the Çukurova field in the southern Adana province is expected to reach up to 8 million barrels, Türkiye's Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Thursday.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 07.07.2022 15:59





