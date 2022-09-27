 Contact Us

New mosaics unearthed in ancient Turkish city

Located in the Black Sea province of Karabük's Eskipazar district, Hadrianopolis is also called "Zeugma of the Black Sea" due to its unique mosaics.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 27.09.2022 09:28
New mosaics with various figures have been discovered in southern Türkiye during ongoing excavations in the ancient city of Hadrianopolis.
