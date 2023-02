Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Türkiye's eastern province of Malatya; causes collapse of more buildings

The Magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurred at 12.04 p.m. local time (0904GMT) and was centered 6.96 kilometers (4.32 miles) below the surface in the district of Yeşilyurt. The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, and Şanlıurfa provinces.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 27.02.2023 14:36





