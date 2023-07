Locust swarm threat:Tekirdağ takes action with spraying campaign

The Muratlı district in Tekirdağ has taken swift action against the emergence of locust swarms invading sunflower fields. Authorities have initiated intensive spraying operations to combat the rising locust density in rural areas, driven by the surge in temperatures.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 21.07.2023 13:06 Share This Album





Subscribe