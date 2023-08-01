 Contact Us

Istanbul's dams raise concerns

The water level in the dams supplying Istanbul has decreased by 1.88% in the last week, measured at 36.95%.

According to Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI) data, the water level in the dams, which was 38.52% on July 26th, has now decreased to 36.95% as of today. The mentioned data has been recorded as the lowest rate compared to the same period in the last 9 years.
