According to Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI) data, the water level in the dams, which was 38.52% on July 26th, has now decreased to 36.95% as of today. The mentioned data has been recorded as the lowest rate compared to the same period in the last 9 years. The water levels were measured as follows: 34.18% in Istrancalar, 24.09% in Terkos, 20.8% in Sazlıdere, 18.56% in Alibey, 17.72% in Büyükçekmece, 70.05% in Ömerli, 52.93% in Darlık, 28.08% in Elmalı, 4.68% in Pabuçdere, and 7.69% in Kazandere. The city's reservoirs and lakes, with a maximum capacity of 868 million 683 thousand cubic meters, currently hold a water level of 320 million 68 thousand cubic meters, providing water supply to the city. As of yesterday, the daily water consumption in Istanbul was determined to be 3 million 358 thousand cubic meters. According to the ISKI statistics, the reservoir occupancy rates on August 1st were as follows: 77.84% in 2015, 61.72% in 2016, 70.67% in 2017, 72.57% in 2018, 68.07% in 2019, 56.91% in 2020, 66.95% in 2021, and 66.19% in 2022. However, the current rate is measured at 36.97%. Based on this data, in 2023, 480 million cubic meters of water were obtained from Yeşilçay and Melen, which supply water to Istanbul besides the reservoirs. The water level in Alibey Dam has also decreased due to the increase in temperatures and decrease in rainfall. The reservoir occupancy rate, which was 45.49% on August 1st last year, has now been recorded as 18.56%. This rate is measured as the lowest level in the past 9 years. This year, the dam that was full of water last year is now seen with animals grazing in the area. The water occupancy rate in Büyükçekmece Dam, which was measured as 74% last year, has now decreased to 17.72% as of today. This rate is also recorded as the lowest level in the past 9 years when considering August 1st. As for Darlık Dam, the water occupancy rate, which was 69.91% on August 1st last year, has now decreased to 52.93% as of today. As of today, the water occupancy rate in Elmalı Dam has also dropped to 28.08%, which is the lowest level in the past 6 years, compared to 60.8% on August 1st last year. In Istrancalar, the water occupancy rate, which was 34.65% last year, is now recorded as 34.18%. The water occupancy rate in Kazandere Dam, which was measured as 77.13% on August 1st, 2022, has now decreased to 7.69%. Regarding Ömerli Dam, the water occupancy rate is recorded as 70.05% as of today, while it was 67.64% during the same period last year. Among the dams that supply water to Istanbul, Pabuçdere Dam has the lowest water occupancy level. The water occupancy rate in Pabuçdere Dam was recorded as 70.33% on August 1st last year, but today it has dropped to 4.68%. In Sazlıdere Dam, the water occupancy rate, which was 56.2% on August 1st last year, is now 20.8%. Regarding Terkos Dam, the water occupancy rate is currently 24.09%, while it was 63.16% during the same period last year. Istanbul Aydın University Assistant Professor and meteorological engineer Güven Özdemir stated that there was an extreme water shortage in the dams that supply water to Istanbul. Özdemir also mentioned that around this time last year, there was water around the arches of the dams and further areas. However, now these areas were dried up, and there were sheep grazing in those places. He said, 'May, June, and July passed without rain. As the temperatures continued to stay high, like those in Africa, and with no rainfall, our dams have started to raise concerns.' Özdemir explained that the decrease in water levels also contributed to evaporation. 'Due to the low water level, evaporation is happening more rapidly. Additionally, in the coming days, we will have Eyyam-ı Bahur heatwaves. These heatwaves will further reduce the water level in the dams, leading to increased usage and evaporation,' he added. Özdemir pointed out that the water level in the dams had dropped below 37%, and he continued, 'Our water has significantly decreased. If we do not receive rainfall for the next 2 months, we won't have a chance to use the remaining water in the dams. Istanbul's population is around 20 million, and there are approximately 5 million vehicles. When we look at the amount of water they consume, unfortunately, it is alarming. The water level in Alibey Dam has receded, and sheep are grazing there. There is no rain forecast for August. We are hoping for rainy weather in September, October, and November.' Özdemir emphasized the importance of water conservation, saying, 'We need to stop watering our lawns for extended periods, and we should avoid using irrigation in agriculture excessively. Housewives should not run their dishwashers and washing machines unless they are fully loaded. All taps at home should be sensor-operated. We need to practice water conservation in all areas.'