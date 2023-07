Istanbul Airport presents exhibition showcasing July 15 photographs

As part of the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, the Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Command has inaugurated a photo exhibition at Istanbul Airport. The exhibition, situated in the Domestic Arrivals Terminal, displays around 40 photographs portraying the treacherous coup attempt by FETÖ on July 15, 2016, and its aftermath.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 14.07.2023 16:38 Share This Album





Subscribe