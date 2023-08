Ingenious act of the resourceful Eyüp Kaya that baffled the entire 100-house village

The teacher from rize built a tree house for himself. Those who saw the tree house, reachable only by climbers, were amazed. His father said, 'No one in the 100-house village would understand what my son has done.'

Published 21.08.2023 13:39 Share This Album





Subscribe