Hot air balloons decorated with Turkish flags in Cappadocia

In Cappadocia, hot air balloons adorned with Turkish flags and Atatürk posters took to the skies to celebrate October 29 Republic Day. Taking off at sunrise from Göreme, the balloons offered tourists breathtaking views of the region's iconic fairy chimneys and natural landscapes, floating gracefully for about an hour.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 29.10.2024 13:45 Share This Album





Subscribe